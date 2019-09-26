The St. Louis County Older Resident Programs (CORP) has been a neighborhood-based program since 1975 and is committed to helping senior county residents who have low to moderate incomes, and is consistently working to answer the older adults’ need of transportation.
CORP’s Neighbor Driving Neighbor program matches volunteers with St. Louis County seniors who are 60 years and older and need rides to high-priority destinations, such as medical appointments and grocery stores. This free service offers a viable alternative to those who no longer drive.
“It is a ‘door through door’ service,” said CORP Volunteer Coordinator Robin Gillespie. “Our volunteers go to the customer’s door and then actually go into the doctor’s office and wait to take the customer back home.”
Pamela McKnought has been a volunteer driver since 2007. She takes seniors to the grocery store, bank, doctor appointments, dialysis center, and the VA center on average 2-3 days a week.
“I get to interact with different people and build relationships with others,” she said. “Everyone at some time needs a helping hand and a friendly face to talk with. Driving is a very rewarding experience and a great way to give back. You can drive as often as your schedule permits, and the customers are always so appreciative.”
Elizabeth Hodges appreciates CORP drivers. “The people that come are very nice and polite,” she said. “I can’t describe how I depend upon them and how grateful I am for CORP.”
Edward Jones has been driving for CORP since 2015, taking seniors to doctor appointments, dental appointments, rehab appointments, the grocery store, the pharmacy, and eye appointments.
“In a year I’ve transported about 25 different people, many of those to multiple destinations on multiple days,” he said. “I can truthfully say they really are great people.”
Volunteers must be at least 21 years old and available during the day, Monday to Friday. They use their own cars for rides that are scheduled at least five days in advance and are free of charge for the customer. Orientation, defensive driving training, and mileage reimbursement are provided. In addition, the program offers flexibility for the volunteers, where they can designate preferred days and hours, as well as geographic areas.
“Thank you for your great service and your wonderful volunteer, who gave up almost four hours of her busy time this morning to take me to my retina doctor visit,” Virginia Frederick wrote to CORP after her first experience. “At a time when my daughter is out of town and my friends and neighbors are busy with family holiday preparations, she cheerfully gave me her time. I can’t say enough about how pleased I am with the care of my driver.”
Gillespie said that CORP is always in need of more volunteer drivers.
“We serve about 5,000 seniors across the county through all CORP services and provide transportation services for about 700 seniors,” she said. “We need many more volunteers.”
Volunteer driver Ofelia Manalang said, “I am more aware now that there are people who would forego going to places simply because of lack of transportation available.”
Funding for the program comes through St. Louis County and donations. The volunteer drivers are connected with seniors through six neighborhood coordinators. Each coordinator focuses on different zip codes.
“On average our volunteers drive twice a week, but it ranges from volunteer to volunteer,” Gillespie said. “We had one volunteer who drove five days a week for about five years, and then other volunteers who only drive twice a month. It is completely based on the volunteer’s availability.”
For information about becoming a volunteer driver, please call 314-615-4516.
