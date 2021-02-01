St. Louis County and the Mound City Bar Association have announced a collaboration to increase the diversity of the county’s in-house counsel.
In addition, the partnership, which was announced this month, aims to identify diverse law firms to serve as outside counsel to the county and provide diversity training.
“St. Louis County currently is represented by the only minority-owned law firm registered with the state, but we want to do even more to diversify the legal profession, create an even more inclusive office for our employees, and ensure the county is represented by lawyers reflective of the people who call St. Louis County home,” St. Louis County Counselor Beth Orwick wrote in a release.
That minority law firm is Mickes O’Toole LLC, in west St. Louis County.
The county counselor’s office and the Mound City Bar Association will collaborate in several ways, including recruiting attorneys to work as in-house lawyers, identifying minority-owned law firms that could serve as outside counsel, encouraging minority-owned law firms to register as recognized Minority-Owned Business Enterprises and providing continuing legal education training on diversity and inclusion issues.
The St. Louis County Counselor’s Office oversees all the legal business of the county and its departments. Outside counsel is hired to assist the county counselor for various reasons, including specialty in an area of law and workload.
