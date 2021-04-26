The St. Louis County Council presented a resolution recognizing retired Lieutenant Cynthia Golden for her service to the St. Louis County Police Department as the first Black female police officer. The presentation was held in the St. Louis County Council Chambers in the County Government Building. Lt. Golden was not only a trailblazer in the field of law enforcement but also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence and devotion to duty for over thirty years. Lt. Golden served our County from October 30, 1972, to March 31, 2003.
