Cynthia Golden

Lieutenant Cynthia Golden

The St. Louis County Council presented a resolution recognizing retired Lieutenant Cynthia Golden for her service to the St. Louis County Police Department as the first Black female police officer. The presentation was held in the St. Louis County Council Chambers in the County Government Building. Lt. Golden was not only a trailblazer in the field of law enforcement but also demonstrated an unwavering commitment to excellence and devotion to duty for over thirty years. Lt. Golden served our County from October 30, 1972, to March 31, 2003.

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.