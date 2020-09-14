Covenant House Missouri opened its newly renovated Wellness Center on September 8, three months after a local family foundation awarded it $75,000 to expand and remodel its existing clinic.
Covenant House Missouri welcomes youth ages 16 to 24 who are runaway, trafficked, at-risk, or experiencing homelessness. More than one in three young people who come to Covenant House arrive with a mental health issue or diagnosis. These young people are still developing physically, cognitively, psychologically and emotionally.
“The Wellness Center has created a space of sanctuary on our campus,” says CEO, Jessica Erfling. “Thanks to the generosity of a local family foundation, young people living here can access quality mental, physical and emotional health services in a welcoming and loving space.”
Joe Robinson told The American in February that he came to Covenant House after being kicked out of the house, “couchsurfing for a little bit” and running “out of options of places to go.” When he came to Covenant house, Robinson told The American, he was struck by the familial atmosphere: “It makes a lot of people feel safe.”
For more information, visit covenanthousemo.org/wellness-center.
