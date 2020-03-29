Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones has partnered with Platform Health Care Solutions to provide mobile testing for COVID-19.
The testing will take place 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday on the parking lot at Dellwood Recreation Center, 10266 West Florissant Ave. Mayor Jones said location is convenient for both North County and North City residents to access.
The registration phone line will be operational as of Monday, March 30. Call 314-855-724-1653 to complete registration and brief medical history.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.