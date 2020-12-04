Beginning Monday, December 7, all students in the Normandy Schools Collaborative will attend classes online through the end of the semester, which ends Friday, Dec. 18.
Normandy began the school year providing the option for its approximately 2,800 students in pre-kindergarten to fifth grade to attend classes in-person. All other students have been attending classes virtually since the school year started in September and will continue to do so.
In a letter to district families, Normandy Schools Superintendent Marcus C. Robinson said the increasing number of cases of COVID-19 in the community led to the decision for all-virtual instruction.
“This change to an all-virtual format will primarily affect students who have been attending school in-person this semester,” Robinson said. “This is a difficult decision for us as we wanted to have all students return in person this semester, but we need to respond to the crisis in the community in a way that helps mitigate the spread of the virus.”
Teachers are sending home materials and devices (e.g., Chromebooks, tablets, etc.) with students this week so that students who have attended school in-person are prepared on Monday to make the switch to virtual learning. Normandy Collaborative teachers and staff will continue to report to buildings for work.
Winter break for the Collaborative begins Monday, Dec. 21 and runs through Friday, Jan. 1, 2021. During this time, district officials will continue to evaluate the spread of COVID-19 in the community to determine how to proceed for the second semester.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.