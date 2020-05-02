COVID-19 Hospitalization inpatient numbers remain the same

The St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force includes the metropolitan area’s largest healthcare systems: BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health and St. Luke’s Hospital.
On Saturday, May 2, Dr. Alex Garza, incident commander for the task force, did not give a briefing. He will resume daily briefings on Monday, May 4 at 3:30 p.m.
However, the task force reported that inpatient hospitalizations were largely unchanged — from 654 on Friday to 656 on Saturday. The number of patients in the intensive care units has increased — from 164 yesterday to 178 today. The number of patients on ventilators has increased slightly — from 112 yesterday to 118 today.
Across the system hospitals, 55 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 1,375.
The task force works together to coordinate capacity, staffing, supplies and other issues related to the COVID-19 pandemic. They are also coordinating with public health departments, elected leaders and state and federal agencies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.