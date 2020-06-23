Of the six COVID-19 indicators tracked by the St. Louis Metropolitan Pandemic Task Force, two were up, two stayed the same, and two were down for Tuesday, June 23.
New hospital admissions (data lagged two days) increased from 14 yesterday to 16 today, and inpatient hospitalizations increased from 234 yesterday to 245 today.
The indicators stayed the same: seven-day moving average of hospital admissions (data lagged two days) remained at 16, and the seven-day moving average of hospitalizations remained at 233.
In good news, the number of patients in the ICUs decreased from 50 yesterday to 49 today, and the number of patients on ventilators decreased from 32 yesterday to 27 today.
These data are the combined figures from the four major health systems (BJC HealthCare, Mercy, SSM Health, St. Luke’s Hospital) that are part of the task force.
Across the system hospitals, 29 COVID-19 patients were discharged yesterday, bringing the cumulative number of COVID-19 patients discharged to 2,744.
