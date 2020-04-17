The financial impact of COVID-19 on the University City economy is causing employee layoffs and other spending cuts in that city.
City Manager of University City, Gregory Rose made the announcement today. “Because we anticipate a 15 percent or $3.7 million reduction in our current fiscal year revenues, I have been forced, among other things, to layoff excellent employees, furlough employees, and delay capital projects in order to fill the gap,” Rose said.
“Roughly thirteen of our full-time employees are being impacted by the layoffs and furloughs. All areas of our operation, with the exception of public safety and sanitation, will lose employees.”
Rose said as the city moves toward the next fiscal year, it anticipates a 25 percent or $6 million reduction in forecasted revenues, but they are hopeful no other personnel adjustments will be necessary.
