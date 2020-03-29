Dellwood Mayor Reggie Jones has been very concerned about the lack of access to COVID-19 testing in North St. Louis County and North St. Louis city.
“We need those tests,” Jones said.
Two weeks ago, he started “working hard” to try to find a solution. He spoke with Mike Jones of Platform Health Care Solutions, who reached out to a testing laboratory. Now starting this week, Jones said the City of Dellwood will be providing mobile testing for COVID-19.
The testing will take place 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday in the parking lot at Dellwood Recreation Center, 10266 West Florissant Ave. Jones said the location is convenient for both North County and North City residents to access. He is expecting about 20 to 25 people a day to seek testing.
The testing will be free, and the lab will be reimbursed by the federal government. The registration phone line will be operational as of Monday, March 30. People can call 855-724-1653 to complete registration. People can get tested with a doctor’s referral. If they don’t have that, then they can be transferred to a telehealth call for a screening and medical history.
Mayors from surrounding municipalities are “100 percent behind me,” he said, noting that it has provided a solution to lack of testing access for many North County mayors.
Platform Health Care Solutions was in talks with St. Louis County about opening a site at Jamestown Mall, Jones said, but the idea was stalled.
“I don’t know what happened with those talks,” Jones said. “All I know is I have control over my lot. I wanted to make it available to them. And they said sure we can do it.”
Health officials advise people not to show up to testing locations without calling first. The number again is 855-724-1653.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.