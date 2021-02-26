On Saturday, February 27, the City of St. Louis Department of Health will host a closed, appointment-only COVID-19 vaccination site from 8:00 a.m. – 6:00 p.m., administering 1,750 doses of the Moderna vaccine at the Omega Center, located at 3900 Goodfellow Blvd.
St. Louis residents, between the ages of 65 and older, and high-risk individuals with underlying health conditions, with scheduled appointments are allowed to attend the event. Individuals without an appointment will not be admitted.
“The goal for this vaccination event is to ensure vaccine availability and access for some of our most vulnerable populations,” said Dr. Fredrick Echols, acting director of the City of St. Louis Department of Health.
In addition to the mandated group of eligible individuals, the appointments were also accepted based on COVID-19 applications being completed and surveys submitted via the Department of Health’s website.
According to Echols, the Department of Health plans to distribute second doses to these individuals on March 27th. More details will be announced in the coming weeks.
Stayed updated about upcoming events and more here: https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/covid-19/vaccine/.
