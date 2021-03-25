Saturday, March 27 and Sunday, March 28, from 9:00am-5:00pm at the Victor Roberts Building, 1408 N. Kingshighway, St. Louis, MO 63113, a COVID Vaccine Event will be held. Vaccines will be administered by appointment only.
Home State Health, in partnership with Affinia Healthcare, SSM Health, Urban League Of Metropolitan St. Louis, ArchitectNow, MTM, and Senators Steven Roberts and Karla May have partnered to provide these COVID vaccines to people over 65, or with pre-existing conditions in select underserved zip codes.
Vaccine appointments can be made on the United Immunity-STL website (www.unitedimmunitystl.com). Transportation at no cost, will be coordinated by MTM to the vaccine location to those in need.
Appointments are available to residents, 65 and older, or adults with cancer, chronic kidney disease, COPD, heart conditions, weakened immune system due to organ transplant, severe obesity (BMI >40), pregnancy, sickle cell disease, type 2 diabetes mellitus, individuals with intellectual and/or developmental disabilities such as down syndrome.
Residents must live in the following zip codes: 63103, 63106, 63107, 63108, 63112, 63113, 63115 and 63120. Individuals will be asked to provide an ID or utility bill to confirm residency at their appointment.
Home State Health, a Care Management Organization, serves the needs of Missourians through a range of health insurance solutions. For more information, visit www.homestatehealth.com.
