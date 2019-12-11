Rodney Crim was voted CEO and president of the St. Louis Economic Development Partnership by its board in a unanimous decision on Wednesday, December 11.
He had served in this position in an interim capacity since January after the resignation of Sheila Sweeney. Sweeney would later plead guilty to helping cover up then-County Executive Steve Stenger’s pay-to-play schemes.
Partnership Board Chairman Karlos Ramirez said Crim had built morale, improved fiscal management and implemented steps to increase transparency in his 11 months as interim CEO and president.
Crim started a Strategic Planning process and was credited by the board with mandating procurement training, improvement of the grant management process, strengthening of expenditure controls and approvals, and improving budget training across the organization.
The board credited Crim with assisting in “key wins” in regional economic development, including Bayer Crop Science, Benson Hill, Bunge Corporation, Evolution St. Louis, Pfizer, and Square.
He also improved contact and communication with area economic development.l organizations, as well as elected officials and bodies in the city and county, the board said.
“His ability to collaborate with those within the organization, as well as external partners, is critical to the growth of our region,” St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said of Crim in a statement.
Previously, Crim was the president of the organization and executive (starting in 2013) executive director of the St. Louis Development Corporation from 2002 to 2013. He also has held positions with Pillsbury, the Musicland Group, Ameriprise, Microtron and Shorebank.
He is credentialed as a Certified Public Accountant, a Certified Economic Developer, and a Certified Economic Development Finance Professional. He has completed Harvard University’s Executives in State and Local Government program.
He serves as a board member on the International Economic Development Council and previously chaired its diversity and inclusion committee.
“We are at a critical time as a region,” Crim said in a statement, “and I look forward to this opportunity to lead our organization as we work collaboratively with other partners to attract, build and retain economic development opportunities for our community.”
