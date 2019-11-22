Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care in St. Louis seeks volunteers to help support its Gift of a Day program, which brings to life a hospice patient’s personal vision of what a perfect day might be.
One teen-aged volunteer and her Bichon Frise recently joined five other dog owners and their pets to pay a special Gift of a Day visit to a patient who loved dogs and missed keeping them.
Volunteers also are welcome to share their favorite activities like reading, playing cards, listening to music, or arts and crafts. They might help create a Life Journal for a patient and his/her family. Or they may choose to run errands, assist in the office, or make companion visits.
Crossroads Hospice volunteers must complete an application, TB skin test, and training session. Potential volunteers must wait a minimum of one year after the death of an immediate family member or loved one before applying.
For more information or to sign up as a volunteer, contact Taishai Starks at 636-735-2000 or Taishai.Starks.Christopher@crossroadshospice.com, or visit CrossroadsHospice.com/Volunteering.
Crossroads Hospice & Palliative Care is committed to being at the forefront of the hospice care industry, to continually shape the way end-of-life care is viewed and administered. The mission of Crossroads is to provide highly unique, comprehensive, and compassionate hospice services to persons experiencing a life-limiting illness and to their caregivers. Visit CrossroadsHospice.com for more information.
