The conference theme is the Impact of Incarceration on Women & Children when Missouri Citizens United for Rehabilitation of Errants (CURE) host its annual conference from 10 am to 4 pm. Saturday, September 28 at the Bellefontaine Recreation Center, 9669 Bellefontaine Rd.
CURE especially invites former prisoners, loved ones of someone incarcerated, and members of society concerned about justice. Admission is free, and lunch will be provided.
The keynote speaker will be Andrea James of Boston, Massachusetts. A defense attorney for many years, James went to federal prison for two years in 2015 for wire fraud. Since her release she has dedicated herself to advocating for imprisoned women and girls. Founding CEO of the National Council for Incarcerated and Formerly Incarcerated Women and Girls, James has launched a campaign to free women lifers, survivors of abuse, and those with serious or terminal illnesses.
Judy Henderson and Stacey Lammert, both pardoned by Gov. Greitens, will be on hand. Henderson heads up the campaign in Missouri. Lammert is now an attorney with the St. Louis Public Defenders’ Office.
The event is co-sponsored by Bellefontaine Neighbors Mayor Tommie Pierson Sr.
The conference will feature workshops, entertainment, and award presentations. No reservation is needed, but organizers do need names and a head count to provide food. Call 314-730-2873 or email Hedy (Edna) Harden, Missouri CURE chairperson, at hedyharden995@gmail.com.
