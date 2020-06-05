Washington D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser had “Black Lives Matter” painted in huge yellow letters on 16th Street, the street that leads to the White House, on Friday.
The street is where protesters have been demonstrating following the death of George Floyd, who died in police custody in Minneapolis nearly two weeks ago. George Floyd’s death in police custody.
"There are people who are craving to be heard and to be seen, and to have their humanity recognized, and we had the opportunity to send that message loud and clear on a very important street in our city," Bowser said at a press conference, according to CBS News. "And it is that message, and that message is to the American people, that Black Lives Matter black humanity matters, and we as a city raise that up as part of our values as a city."
President Donald Trump used Twitter to insult Bowser Friday afternoon.
"The incompetent Mayor of Washington, D.C., @MayorBowser, who’s budget is totally out of control and is constantly coming back to us for 'handouts', is now fighting with the National Guard, who saved her from great embarrassment...over the last number of nights,” Trump tweeted. “ If she doesn’t treat these men and women well, then we’ll bring in a different group of men and women!”
Bowser tweeted later in the morning that that particular section of 16th Street has been renamed "Black Lives Matter Plaza."
Information from CBS News contributed to this report.
