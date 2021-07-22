In a year that has challenged the region’s health care industry unlike any other in a century, four health care professionals have been honored with St. Louis American Foundation Excellence in Healthcare awards. They will receive their awards during a virtual event on July 29. Today we are highlighting Damon Clines.
Damon Clines, MD is a community based Gastroenterologist and Hepatologist, practicing in St. Louis, Cape Girardeau and Southern Illinois. He serves as an assistant clinical professor in the division of internal medicine at the St. Louis University Health and Science Center. His clinical interests include viral Hepatitis and Colorectal cancer. He also serves the community through his ambulatory surgery center, the Gateway Digestive & Liver Center, which is the only such organization in the state to be 100% minority owned. He volunteers at local health fairs and community events and informs the community about the benefits of getting a colonoscopy and the early detection of health risks that colonoscopies can provide. He also educates the community about hepatitis and the risk of getting tattoos at community events and through public service work.
The St. Louis American Foundation's 21st Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards will be celebrated as a free virtual event at 7 p.m. Thursday, July 29. For additional details and registration, please visit givebutter.com/2021HealthSalute.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.