Danielle Kain was recognized as the 2020 Youth of the Year for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis at the Great Futures Gala on November 8, the largest fundraising event for the clubs which raised $525,000 for its youth. The award celebrates the recipient's contributions to his or family, school, community, and club.
Kain, age 16, is a junior at MICDS and has been a member of the Ferguson Club for eight years. In addition to winning the Youth of the Year title and honor to represent the club as a teen ambassador, she received the Michael & Wanda DeHaven $5,000 Scholarship, the Missouri State University Youth of the Year $4,000 scholarship, a celebratory dinner courtesy of the Saint Louis Club and a car provided by Frank Leta Honda.
At the club, she enjoys working in the Music Studio or Robotics/STEM programs. She has won the BGCA Hank Aaron Scholarship Award, allowing her to purchase STEM materials and equipment for elementary, middle, and high school club members. She participated as a teen panelist at Harris Stowe State University’s Spark the Mind Advancing the Agenda for African Americans in STEM event, which led to her meeting Aprille Ericsson, aerospace engineer for NASA. She competed for the nationwide 2019 STEP Ahead Awards and won 1st Place in the high school division. She also received the Joan Ellyn Silber Award for Volunteerism and Leadership.
Kain plans to become an aerospace engineer after college.
Kahalia Adams of the Herbert Hoover Club was the 2nd Place winner, receiving the $2,500 Emerson Scholarship is member. Alex Mugisha of the Roosevelt High School Club won 3rd Place, receiving a $1,000 scholarship. Fatuma Euli of the Roosevelt High School Club was the 4th Place winner, receiving a $500 scholarship.
“The Youth of the Year program honors our nation’s most awe-inspiring young people on their path to great futures and encourages all kids to lead, succeed and inspire,” said Flint Fowler, president, Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis.
“All of the honorees are shining examples and living proof that great futures start at the Boys & Girls Clubs. All possess the ability and ambition to be successful, and should be recognized for their leadership, service, academic achievements and commitment to live a healthy lifestyle.”
For more information on the Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater St. Louis, visit www.bgcstl.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.