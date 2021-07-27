In a year that has challenged the region’s health care industry unlike any other in a century, four health care professionals have been honored with St. Louis American Foundation Excellence in Healthcare awards. They will receive their awards during a virtual event on July 29. Today we are highlighting Dara Webb.
Dara Webb is a results-driven healthcare executive with over 15 years of experience in various settings including community health, consulting, and large integrated health systems. She is currently the Executive Director of Population Health for Mercy Clinic. Most recently, she was able to put her personal passion for community health into action by leading the COVID vaccine clinics for Mercy Health. Active in the community, Dara holds seats on the boards of the Urban League and CareSTL Health and is a Cabinet Member of the Charmaine Chapman Leadership Society. She provides her expertise to future professionals as adjunct faculty at Webster University, Harris-Stowe State University, and Washington University. Her civic leadership program participation with the St. Louis Business Diversity Initiative and Focus Impact Fellows positioned Dara to be selected for the incoming Focus STL - Leadership St. Louis cohort. She is looking forward to this new opportunity and to integrating key takeaways from the program into her daily work.
The St. Louis American Foundation’s 21st Annual Salute to Excellence in Health Care Awards will be celebrated as a free virtual event at 7 p.m., July 29. For additional details and registration, please visit givebutter.com/2021HealthSalute.
