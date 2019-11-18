Dasha Kennedywill produce the GirlPreneur Expo at Vashon High School from 1-5 p.m. Saturday November 23. It provides a platform for black, female business owners to showcase their brands and businesses while connecting and building meaningful relationships with their peers all while making a profit through direct sales.
Participating business owners collectively brought in $30,000 in revenue at the Spring GirlPreneur Expo with 850 millennial business owners, community members and influencers attending.
The event also will provide a one-day internship to high achieving scholars interested in entrepreneurship. Students will be strategically placed with a female entrepreneur who is currently operating a business in their desired industry.
Kennedy is a financial coach, author, and creator of The Broke Black Girl, an online community of over 60,000 members, with a mission to connect, educate and empower minority women to achieve financial wellness. Kennedy used her experience as a double minority in the finance industry to fill in the gap for women of color who are often overlooked by traditional financial institutions.
Kennedy said she “plans to dismantle the wealth and racial gap one social media user at a time.”
