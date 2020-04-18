Missouri COVID-19 at-risk map
Screenshot via covid19atrisk.org

Conduent Healthy Communities Institute launched www.covid19atrisk.org to help locate and assist populations that may be at risk of not having basic needs met due to COVID-19 stay-at-home orders.  This includes people who are older, are at higher risk for severe illness, live below poverty level and/or have children participating in Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program with data and mapping at the state, county, zip code, and census tract level. Visit www.covid19atrisk.org to access these maps for response efforts. 

