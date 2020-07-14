David Steward, chairman and founder of World Wide Technology, is leading St. Louis-based Concordance Academy’s First Chance capital campaign to raise $50 million to scale its model for reducing reincarceration rates nationally and to expand its programs to 11 other cities by 2025.
“The generational cycle of people returning to prison has enormous, negative impacts on all Americans, especially the family members of incarcerated people,” Steward said. “By addressing generations of trauma in the Black community, Concordance helps people released from prison achieve significant change and lasting success for themselves, their families and the community.”
World Wide Technology (WWT) – one of the largest minority-owned enterprises in the world, with nearly $12 billion in annual revenues – is also neighbors with Concordance Academy. WWT’s global headquarters is located just a mile from the academy’s offices in Maryland Heights.
With the imprisonment rate of Black males at nearly six times that of white males, incarceration disproportionately impacts the Black community, devastating communities and keeping families in generational poverty. More than 10 million children have experienced parental incarceration in their lives, and children with an incarcerated parent are at least six times more likely to go to prison themselves.
Concordance Academy employs a holistic, individualized, integrated and evidence-driven model that was developed in partnership with the Brown School at Washington University in St. Louis. Concordance partners closely with participants throughout their 18-month journey in the program. The first step is healing the trauma the person endured. Participants then receive a comprehensive schedule of pre- and post-release services including, personalized support across substance use and mental health treatment, education, job readiness and employment, housing and legal services.
Through this model, Concordance said it has been able to reduce reincarceration rates from approximately four in five individuals down to just two in five individuals.
With the money raised between now and the end of the year, Concordance will continue to work with a number of partners to develop a framework to evaluate potential expansion locations, targeting cities with the need, demographics, and policy landscape to best ensure continued success in dramatically reducing recidivism.
“We are taking a proven solution with demonstrated results in one place and expanding it to other cities throughout the nation,” said Danny Ludeman, CEO and president of Concordance. “It is our hope – and our expectation – as we do, our families, communities and economies see real change to break the devastating cycles that have held people back for too long.”
Steward said the solution has to be national because the crisis is national.
Steward said, “I am honored to join with Danny ‘for a time such as this’ to end the cycle and heal a national crisis.”
For more information, visit www.concordanceacademy.org.
