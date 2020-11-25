Councilwoman Rita Heard Days has tapped Maria Chappelle-Nadal, a Democratic state representative from University City, to be her executive assistant.
This comes as Chappelle-Nadal leaves her role as a Missouri state representative for the 86th District, which is located in north St. Louis County. The district is roughly bounded by I-170, St. Charles Rock Road, North Skinker Parkway and Delmar Boulevard.
She can no longer serve in a state legislative capacity due to mandated term limits.
Before her most recent term, Chappelle-Nadal served in the 72nd House district from 2005 to 2011. She was then elected to the Missouri State Senate, succeeding Days in 2010 and served for eight years, or two terms.
“I knew that I wanted to continue in public service and I just didn’t know how I was going to it,” she said.
Chappelle-Nadal replaces Courtney Curtis, who began working as Days executive assistant in September 2019. Curtis is a former state rep who pleaded guilty to federal crimes that include spending over $40,000 of citizens’ money donated for the purposes of a 2016 campaign on things like hotel rooms and rent bills.
Days represents the county’s District 1, which includes the northern part of University City, up north to Hazelwood and east to Moline Acres and Jennings.
“[Days] came to me and requested that I work for her,” Chappelle-Nadal said in an interview.“And I was truly humbled by that because she's an extraordinary woman and I just want to be of service to her — but I was also really excited about serving the people I've represented for the last 16 years in the legislature.”
A week into her new role, Chappelle-Nadal says she’s been taking time to listen to the people in District 1.
“I am doing a lot of listening, because there are people who are calling the office and they’re expressing their concerns and their challenges. And so it is my obligation and our duty as an office to be responsive to the needs of residents here in the first district.”
Chappelle-Nadal said Days is focusing on a whole list of issues affecting county residents right now, including CARES Act funding for minority-owned businesses, mental health services and services for senior citizens and disabled residents.
“This is so exciting, I get to continue my service to the same people who I've been representing for such a long time,” she said. “And I can't say more than it’s exciting to have a front row seat and still be of service.”
Days was not immediately available for comment.
