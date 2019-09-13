There is an October 30 deadline for grant proposals for tenant organizing from the Deaconess Foundation in memory of the Rev. Buck Jones, the late United Church of Christ minister.
In honor of the 50th anniversary of the historic St. Louis Rent Strike and the ministry of the Rev. Buck Jones, Deaconess Foundation will invest $40,000 to support tenant organizing for residents of the Clinton-Peabody Housing Complex. Alongside Jean King and Ivory Perry, Rev. Jones was a key figure in the 1969 St. Louis Rent Strike which transformed federal housing policy and made housing a central issue in the black freedom struggle.
The foundation also will invest another $100,000 for a 2020 public policy campaign.
“Effective, sustainable public policy begins with the concerns of families gathered around their kitchen tables,” said Rev. Starsky Wilson, president and CEO of Deaconess Foundation. “In the spirit of the 1969 rent strike, we want to resource citizens of this region to improve their lives by changing local, state or federal policies.”
The Reverend Buck Jones Memorial Grant for Tenant Organizing is partially funded from the settlement of a suit filed by Missouri's Attorney General against the St. Louis Housing Authority and McCormack Baron Salazar at the call of residents from Clinton-Peabody. Additional support from Deaconess is provided. Organizations with commitment and experience in community organizing and/or housing are invited to apply for up to two years of support. Clinton-Peabody tenants will participate in the selection process.
Amidst efforts during the 1960s by African Americans to resist rent increases and poor living conditions across the nation, residents living in St. Louis public housing launched a general rent strike that lasted nine months. At the time, Reverend Jones, a graduate of Michigan State University and Yale Divinity School, served as president for both the Carr-Square Tenant-Council and Vaughn housing projects.
A staunch advocate for poor and working people, following the 1969 strike Jones launched a campaign for welfare reform in Missouri through Operation LIVE, founded Project HOPE (Helping Other People Emerge) to improve living conditions for people in East St. Louis and North St. Louis, establish a local chapter of Habitat for Humanity and lead an environmental justice campaign resulting in a multimillion dollar cleanup from the Environmental Protection Agency in East St. Louis. Rev. Jones passed in 2002.
The online application for the Reverend Buck Jones Grant, due October 30, is linked from the Deaconess website at www.deaconess.org or visit https://tinyurl.com/y4dl6jbr. Funded partners will be announced on Monday, December 9 during Deaconess’ Just for Kids Community Conversation with Rev. Jim Wallis, founder, president and editor-in-chief of Sojourners.
There is an earlier (October 25) deadline for $100,000 in policy grants that support community campaigns, testing and incubating of new policy ideas, generating evidence, and supporting interdisciplinary or cross-cutting work that informs and animates the public witness on behalf of children.
Preference will be given to applications which also advance Ferguson Commission Calls-to-Action, Changing States - Building Power on the Frontlines: Missouri Power Audit Arenas for Change and/or the Segregation in St. Louis: Dismantling the Divide recommendations. Copies of each document are located on our website, www.deaconess.org.
The online application for the Policy Campaign Grant is available at www.deaconess.org and is due October 25.
