Cars bustled through the parking lot at DePaul Hospital to receive boxed items at one of two food distribution events this year.
SSM Health DePaul Hospital and SSM Health St. Louis staff volunteered alongside Operation Food Search and St. Louis Area Foodbank teams for a drive-thru food distribution event Tuesday morning.
“We know food security is something that’s affecting our patrons and affects their health, so this is something tangible that we can do as a hospital system to help serve our communities outside of the hospital and make sure that their health needs are met through good nutrition and food,” Stephanie Bellman, senior community health specialist at SSM Health, said.
Leaders, staff and volunteers distributed pre-assembled food boxes for each family/car that arrived with a voucher at the event.
“I think it’s a great opportunity for us to reach neighbors who need nutritious food,” Carlton Adams, chief operating officer at Operation Food Search, said.
This collaboration brings together the resources of two major food banks in the area, according to Adams.
“When you think about the way food banks work, both of our organizations distribute to our neighbors through food pantries and soup kitchens,” he said. “However, since a lot of the people who work there are volunteers, many food pantries and soup kitchens have shut down because of the pandemic.”
Operation Food Search provides emergency food packs to numerous school districts, independent schools and community sites in addition to continuing their regular food distribution serving 200,000 people a month, according to their website.
“We’re happy to participate,” Adams said. “I think the collaborations are important because we serve many of the same neighbors, but every time we can expand our reach is another way to get the folks in need because maybe we’re not reaching them in a way we could.”
In addition to SSM Health and Operation Food Search, St. Louis Area Foodbank recognizes alleviating food insecurity is essential for ensuring good healthcare outcomes, according to a statement. President and CEO of St. Louis Area Foodbank Meredith Knopp said the collaborative event is set to distribute nutritious food and meals to over 500 families in the community.
“I think it’s important to recognize that hunger doesn’t take a holiday; there are a lot of families that are struggling, especially with higher food prices and basic necessities,” Knopp said. “This is our second distribution with SSM DePaul Hospital, and we have another one planned in December.”
This is the second food distribution event held at the hospital in 2021, according to a statement. In June, the same organizations collaborated to distribute food to more than 160 families.
SSM Health will continue partnering with Operation Food Search and the St. Louis Area Foodbank this year. A food fair event will be held Tuesday, December 21 at SSM Health St. Joseph Hospital in St. Charles.
“We are at a different location each week doing these across our 26-county territory in Missouri and Illinois,” Knopp said. “This drive-thru food distribution model was one we had before the pandemic for efficiency to feed as many families as we can quickly, but it is something we have really perfected through the COVID-19 pandemic because we want everyone to be safe.”
