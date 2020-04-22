For those who are taking seriously public health guidance regarding the COVID-19 pandemic, life has changed. Among those changes is more careful cleaning and disinfecting of surfaces and personal items, since the virus that causes the disease can survive for many hours on some surfaces. That also explains why frequent hand-washing is urged, along with not touching your face. The virus is easily transferred from surface to hand to face and into the body where it can start to do its damage. Regularly cleaning surfaces and hands – warm, soapy water works as well as anything to neuter the virus – breaks the chain of transmission.
However, cleansers and disinfectants pose their own health risks, and a new report by the Centers of Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) shows that many people are not remaining properly mindful of those risks.
A team of researchers led by Arthur Chang of the CDC reviewed chemical exposures reported to the National Poison Data System for the months that the U.S. has been dealing with the COVID-19 pandemic in comparison to that same time frame in the two previous years. And they found a significant increase in reports of chemical exposures to cleansers and disinfectants.
From January to March 2020, poison centers received 45,550 exposure calls related to cleaners (28,158) and disinfectants (17,392), representing an overall increase of 20.4% over the same time span in 2019 (37,822 calls) and a 16.4% increase from 2018 (39,122 calls).
Of those 45,550 exposure calls made during the months of the COVID-19 pandemic, the researchers summarized two incidents. Though in both cases the affected individual returned home without reported lasting damage, they reveal the kinds of mistakes people are making with these products, resulting in trips to overburdened hospitals where they risked infection.
In one incident, a woman heard on the news to clean all recently purchased groceries before consuming them. She filled a sink with a mixture of 10% bleach solution, vinegar, and hot water and soaked her produce. After noticing a noxious smell, she developed difficulty breathing, coughing, and wheezing, and called 911. An ambulance took her to a hospital where she improved with oxygen and bronchodilators and was discharged after a few hours of observation.
In the other incident, a preschool-aged child spent 48 hours in a pediatric intensive care unit after ingesting an unknown amount of ethanol-based hand sanitizer from a 64-ounce bottle that she found open on the kitchen table. Her blood alcohol level was recorded at 0.27%, more than three times the 0.08% blood alcohol content that is the legal limit to drive in Missouri and most states.
“Associated with increased use of cleaners and disinfectants is the possibility of improper use, such as using more than directed on the label, mixing multiple chemical products together, not wearing protective gear, and applying in poorly ventilated areas,” the researchers reported.
“To reduce improper use and prevent unnecessary chemical exposures, users should always read and follow directions on the label, only use water at room temperature for dilution (unless stated otherwise on the label), avoid mixing chemical products, wear eye and skin protection, ensure adequate ventilation, and store chemicals out of the reach of children.”
The corresponding author for the CDC report “Cleaning and Disinfectant Chemical Exposures and Temporal Associations with COVID-19 — National Poison Data System, United States, January 1, 2020– March 31, 2020” is Arthur Chang, ctn7@cdc.gov.
