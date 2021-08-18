A celebration of the life of Dr. Belma E. Givens will be held on Saturday, August 21, 2021, at Central Baptist Church, 2842 Washington Ave., in St. Louis.
A public visitation will be held from 9-10 a.m., a memorial service will follow at 10:30 a.m.
Givens, wife of longtime Harris-Stowe State University president and civic icon Dr. Henry Givens, passed away last week. Her husband preceded her in death on July 20, 2021.
“With heavy hearts, we share with you the passing of Dr. Belma E. Givens,” the university said in a statement.
“Often referred to as his ‘backbone and quiet strength, Dr. Belma Givens met Dr. Henry Givens while a student at Lincoln University.”
They married shortly after graduation and would have celebrated their 66th wedding anniversary on September 11, 2021.
“Her selfless, untiring, and steadfast support of this historic institution as the first lady for 32 years will be forever remembered, along with her contributions and all that she has done in bringing about the great successes of Harris-Stowe State University in support of President Givens.”
A St. Louis native, Dr. Givens was a product of the St. Louis Public Schools. She earned her baccalaureate degree (cum laude) in Business Education from Lincoln University and earned her teaching certification at Harris Teachers College.
Givens received a master’s degree from Webster University, where she majored in Education and Reading. She received an honorary doctorate from Harris-Stowe State University in 2018.
Givens' SLPS career began as a teacher, then as a reading specialist, and concluded as an administrator. She retired, with honor, in 1999 after 34 years of service.
Dr. Givens is survived by her daughter Stacey Givens Woolfolk, son Keith Givens (Vivian), and three grandchildren, Brittney Givens, Ashley Givens, and Jarrett Woolfolk.
COVID-19 pre-registration is required for the funeral service. Visit https://form.jotform.com/askcentral/registration- to register.
A livestream broadcast of the service will be available on Zoom and Facebook. The Zoom meeting ID number is 279 619 4208. The Central Baptist Facebook page is assessable at CBCSTL.
In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Harris-Stowe Foundation Inc. ATTN: Dr. Henry and Belma Givens Scholarship, 3026 Laclede Ave., St. Louis, MO., 63103.
All participants are asked to adhere to the church’s COVID-19 protocols during the services, which include mandatory face mask covering indoors.
