One of American history’s most influential and iconic civil rights pioneers – Dred Scott – is among the 2020 inductees to the Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame, which is curated by Missouri State University.
“Born a slave, Dred Scott was a civil rights pioneer. He made history by suing for his and his family’s freedom. After years of appeals and court reversals, the case, known as Dred Scott vs. John F. Sandford, made it to the U.S. Supreme Court,” the Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame noted in an announcement.
“The court issued its decision on March 6, 1857, which said the Scotts were not citizens, neither were any slaves; therefore, they had no rights to be respected. This case served as a major catalyst for the American Civil War. Scott’s legacy lives on in the fight for equality and justice through the Dred Scott Heritage Foundation.”
Scott, who died in St. Louis in 1858, will be inducted as a “legacy” awardee. He will be inducted along with former U.S. Senator Christopher S. “Kit” Bond, obstetrician-gynecologist Dr. Patricia Dix, Women’s Foundation President and CEO Wendy Doyle, and former Missouri Governor Bob Holden on April 17.
“Inductees are selected based on their support of public affairs and engaged citizenship,” the Missouri Public Affairs Hall of Fame noted on its website. “The selection process will recognize that public affairs is not restricted to politics, humanities or the social sciences, but that its presence is found in all areas that require critical thinking, participation and the willingness to work for the common good.”
Previous African-American inductees include author Maya Angelou, former Congressman William L. Clay, educator Phyllis Washington, poet Langston Hughes, Judge Jimmie Edwards, plant scientist George Washington Carver and St. Louis American Publisher Donald M. Suggs, who was inducted in the inaugural class of 2014 along with former President Harry S. Truman and former U.S. Senator John Danforth.
Up to six recipients are honored annually, with each induction class including up to one legacy award. Nominate someone at tinyurl.com/Nominate-PAHOF.
The induction ceremony will take place at the White River Conference Center in Springfield. The black-tie optional dinner event is from 6-8:30 p.m. April 17. Tickets are $40 and tables are $750. Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/PAHOF-tickets.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.