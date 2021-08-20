Missouri Department of Social Services is recommending that if you applied for P-EBT in June or July and have NOT heard back, please re-apply for P-EBT again by the August 20 deadline.
Please resubmit both pages of your application for it to be considered complete.
This request from MO DSS is out of an abundance of caution to make sure applications are submitted on time, so your children receive their benefit.
What is P-EBT?
Pandemic Electronic Benefits Transfer (P-EBT) is a temporary benefit for children who are eligible for free or reduced-price lunch but did not receive meals at school or day care due to closure, hybrid, or virtual learning. This benefit will help cover food costs from September 2020 through May 2021. Eligible families can receive up to $1,166 for each school-age child to spend on food.
How do I apply?
Download the PDF application here (works best on Google Chrome browser)
Fill out the PDF application, attach it to an email, and send by August 20th to FSD.MOPEBT@dss.mo.gov
Save a copy of your sent email to prove that you’ve applied by August 20th
OR, submit by mail (postmarked by August 20th) to: Family Support Division, 615 E. 13th St, Kansas City, MO, 64106
Click here for P-EBT FAQs
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.