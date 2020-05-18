Dwayne Smith will join Housatonic Community College as chief executive officer. He is leaving Harris-Stowe State University, where he has served as interim president.
Housatonic Community College, located in Bridgeport, Connecticut, is part of the Connecticut State Colleges and Universities system. It enrolls more than 5,000 students annually and offers more than 70 degree and certificate programs. The system includes 17 institutions — 12 community colleges, four state universities and one on-line state college.
Its Board of Regents plans to merge the 12 independent community colleges into a single accredited institution by 2023. A regionalized leadership team, including campus CEOs, will administer the new institution.
“Everyone who had the chance to interact with Dr. Smith was impressed with his professional background, commitment to student success, and his family-focused life story,” said Thomas Coley, regional president, Shoreline-West, who chaired the search.
“His dedication to working with students, faculty and staff will be welcomed at Housatonic Community College. He has done great things at Harris-Stowe and other colleges that will transfer immediately to the great things we want to achieve here. I believe he will bring the leadership energy expected on our campus and in our community.”
At Harris-Stowe, Smith also served as provost and vice president for Academic Affairs. Under his leadership, Harris-Stowe was designated a Statewide Mission in STEM for underrepresented and underserved students. He procured more than $12 million in external funding, including a $5 million National Science Foundation grant. Smith has more than 30 years of higher education leadership and teaching experience.
Smith serves as chair of the Board of the Higher Education Consortium, was appointed by the Missouri Commissioner of Higher Education to the President's Advisory Council and was named to the U.S. Department of State Fulbright Specialist Program.
"I am excited and honored to serve as campus CEO of Housatonic Community College and lead the institution during this unprecedented time period,” said Smith. “My vision for education is about access and opportunity, and I believe that HCC is the perfect institution for this to occur."
