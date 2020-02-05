Snow day

Several school districts throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area have decided to end the school day early as a winter storm threatens the region.

Schools and districts that will be dismissing early are listed below.

Affton School District 101, Early Dismissal

Al Manara Academy - Des Peres, Closing at 11:30 AM

Al-Salam Day School, Closing at 12:00 PM

All Saints Academy at Rose Philippine, Closing 3 Hours Early

All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand Campus, Closing 2 3/4 Hours Early, No After School Child Care

All Saints Academy- St. Norbert, Closing at 12:00 PM, No After School Child Care

Arch Community School, Closing at 1:30 PM, No After School Child Care

Ascension School-Chesterfield, Closing at 12:15 PM

Assumption-O'Fallon, Closing 3 Hours Early, After School Activities Cancelled

Bayless School District, Early Dismissal

Bethalto C U School District 8, Closing 3 Hours Early, After School Activities Cancelled

Bethel Christian Daycare & Learning Center, Closing at 1:00 pm

Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, Closing at Noon

Brentwood Public Schools, Closing at 12:30 PM, After School Activities Cancelled

Christ Prince of Peace School, CLOSING AT 12:00 PM, No After School Child Care

Clayton School District, After School Activities Cancelled

Collinsville C U School Dist 10, Closing 1 Hour Early

Community School, Closing at 1:00 PM, After School Activities Cancelled

Cornerstone Center for Early Learning, Closing at 1:00 PM

Countryside Montessori School,  Closing at 12:30 PM

Delta Child Development Center, Closing 1 Hour Early, Closing at Noon

EAGLE College Prep, Closing at 12:30 PM

East Alton-Wood River CHSD 14, closing at 11:25 AM

Eliot Chapel Nursery School, Closing at 11:30 AM

Ferguson-Florissant R-2, Dismissing Early, See website for details

Forsyth School, Closing at 1:00 PM, After School Activities Cancelled

God's Small World, Closing 4 Hours Early, Closing at 2 PM

Good Shepherd Catholic School, Closing at 11:30 AM

Grace Chapel Lutheran, No After School Child Care

Guardian Angel Settlement Child Care Ctr, Closing at 3 PM

Incarnate Word-Chesterfield, Closing 3 Hours Early

John Burroughs, Closing at 11:25

Kids First Learning Center, Closing at 1:00 PM

Kirkwood Baptist WEE Center, Closing at 11:30 AM

Kirkwood Public Schools, Closing Early, Half Day Schedule

La Salle Middle School, Closing at 12:00 PM

Ladue School District, Early Release Schedule

Lafayette Preparatory Academy, Closing at 12:30 PM, After School Activities Cancelled

Lindbergh Schools, Closing 2 Hours Early

Lutheran High School South, Closing at 11:00 AM

Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Closing 1 1/2 Hours Early, After School Activities Cancelled

Mary Inst/St. Louis Country Day, Closing at Noon

Mary Queen of Peace, Closing 2 Hours Early

Mehlville School District, Early Release Schedule, After School Activities Cancelled

Menta Academy Cornerstone Taylorville (MACT), Closing at 12:30 PM

Miriam School, Closing at Noon

New City School, Closing at 12:30 PM, After School Activities Cancelled

Normandy School District, Closings at 12:15, 12:45 & 1:15 PM, After School Activities Cancelled

North County Christian School, Closing 3 Hours Early, Closing at Noon

North Technical SSD, Closing 3 Hours Early, No PM Classes

Oak Haven Montessori School, Closing at 11:30 AM

Parkway Schools, Closing 3 Hours Early, After School Activities Cancelled

Pattonville R-3, Early dismissal

Premier Charter School, Closing at 11:30 AM

Principia School, Closing at 11:45 AM, After School Activities Cancelled

Providence Christian Academy, Closing at 11:45 AM

Ritenour School District, Closing 3 Hours Early, See website for dismissal times

Rockwood R-6, Closing at 11:30 AM, After School Activities Cancelled

Rossman School, Closing at 12:00 PM

School District of University City, Early Dismissal: Check website

Shalom Pre-School closing 3 hours early, Closing at 3 PM

South City Catholic Academy, Closing at 11:50AM, After School Activities Cancelled

South Technical SSD, No PM Classes, All PM activities canceled

Special School Dist. Schools, Closing Early - Check website

St. Louis Catholic Academy, Closing 1 Hour Early, Closing at 1PM

St. Louis Public Schools, Dismissing Early, After School Activities Cancelled

St. Margaret Mary Alacoque School, Closing at 12:30PM, No after school activities

Their Future's Bright Child Development, Closing 3 Hours Early, Closing at 3 PM

Thrive Christian School

Closing at 12:30 PM, Private School

Urban Sprouts Child Development Center, Closing at 2:00 PM

Ursuline Academy, Closing at 12:00 PM

Whitfield School, Closing at 1:00 PM

