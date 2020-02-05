Several school districts throughout the St. Louis metropolitan area have decided to end the school day early as a winter storm threatens the region.
Schools and districts that will be dismissing early are listed below.
Affton School District 101, Early Dismissal
Al Manara Academy - Des Peres, Closing at 11:30 AM
Al-Salam Day School, Closing at 12:00 PM
All Saints Academy at Rose Philippine, Closing 3 Hours Early
All Saints Academy at St. Ferdinand Campus, Closing 2 3/4 Hours Early, No After School Child Care
All Saints Academy- St. Norbert, Closing at 12:00 PM, No After School Child Care
Arch Community School, Closing at 1:30 PM, No After School Child Care
Ascension School-Chesterfield, Closing at 12:15 PM
Assumption-O'Fallon, Closing 3 Hours Early, After School Activities Cancelled
Bayless School District, Early Dismissal
Bethalto C U School District 8, Closing 3 Hours Early, After School Activities Cancelled
Bethel Christian Daycare & Learning Center, Closing at 1:00 pm
Blessed Teresa of Calcutta, Closing at Noon
Brentwood Public Schools, Closing at 12:30 PM, After School Activities Cancelled
Christ Prince of Peace School, CLOSING AT 12:00 PM, No After School Child Care
Clayton School District, After School Activities Cancelled
Collinsville C U School Dist 10, Closing 1 Hour Early
Community School, Closing at 1:00 PM, After School Activities Cancelled
Cornerstone Center for Early Learning, Closing at 1:00 PM
Countryside Montessori School, Closing at 12:30 PM
Delta Child Development Center, Closing 1 Hour Early, Closing at Noon
EAGLE College Prep, Closing at 12:30 PM
East Alton-Wood River CHSD 14, closing at 11:25 AM
Eliot Chapel Nursery School, Closing at 11:30 AM
Ferguson-Florissant R-2, Dismissing Early, See website for details
Forsyth School, Closing at 1:00 PM, After School Activities Cancelled
God's Small World, Closing 4 Hours Early, Closing at 2 PM
Good Shepherd Catholic School, Closing at 11:30 AM
Grace Chapel Lutheran, No After School Child Care
Guardian Angel Settlement Child Care Ctr, Closing at 3 PM
Incarnate Word-Chesterfield, Closing 3 Hours Early
John Burroughs, Closing at 11:25
Kids First Learning Center, Closing at 1:00 PM
Kirkwood Baptist WEE Center, Closing at 11:30 AM
Kirkwood Public Schools, Closing Early, Half Day Schedule
La Salle Middle School, Closing at 12:00 PM
Ladue School District, Early Release Schedule
Lafayette Preparatory Academy, Closing at 12:30 PM, After School Activities Cancelled
Lindbergh Schools, Closing 2 Hours Early
Lutheran High School South, Closing at 11:00 AM
Maplewood-Richmond Heights, Closing 1 1/2 Hours Early, After School Activities Cancelled
Mary Inst/St. Louis Country Day, Closing at Noon
Mary Queen of Peace, Closing 2 Hours Early
Mehlville School District, Early Release Schedule, After School Activities Cancelled
Menta Academy Cornerstone Taylorville (MACT), Closing at 12:30 PM
Miriam School, Closing at Noon
New City School, Closing at 12:30 PM, After School Activities Cancelled
Normandy School District, Closings at 12:15, 12:45 & 1:15 PM, After School Activities Cancelled
North County Christian School, Closing 3 Hours Early, Closing at Noon
North Technical SSD, Closing 3 Hours Early, No PM Classes
Oak Haven Montessori School, Closing at 11:30 AM
Parkway Schools, Closing 3 Hours Early, After School Activities Cancelled
Pattonville R-3, Early dismissal
Premier Charter School, Closing at 11:30 AM
Principia School, Closing at 11:45 AM, After School Activities Cancelled
Providence Christian Academy, Closing at 11:45 AM
Ritenour School District, Closing 3 Hours Early, See website for dismissal times
Rockwood R-6, Closing at 11:30 AM, After School Activities Cancelled
Rossman School, Closing at 12:00 PM
School District of University City, Early Dismissal: Check website
Shalom Pre-School closing 3 hours early, Closing at 3 PM
South City Catholic Academy, Closing at 11:50AM, After School Activities Cancelled
South Technical SSD, No PM Classes, All PM activities canceled
Special School Dist. Schools, Closing Early - Check website
St. Louis Catholic Academy, Closing 1 Hour Early, Closing at 1PM
St. Louis Public Schools, Dismissing Early, After School Activities Cancelled
St. Margaret Mary Alacoque School, Closing at 12:30PM, No after school activities
Their Future's Bright Child Development, Closing 3 Hours Early, Closing at 3 PM
Thrive Christian School
Closing at 12:30 PM, Private School
Urban Sprouts Child Development Center, Closing at 2:00 PM
Ursuline Academy, Closing at 12:00 PM
Whitfield School, Closing at 1:00 PM
