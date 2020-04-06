The East Side Health District – which is responsible for approximately 60,000 residents of St. Clair County who reside in East St. Louis, Canteen, Centreville and Stites – reported its first death from COVID-19. An older female, with previous underlying health conditions, passed away on Sunday, April 5.
It also reported its first COVID-19 case involving a child under the age of 10.
As of 8:30 a.m. on Monday, April 6, the district reported 23 positive tests, 17 negative nests, and six pending. The age range of people tested is 0 to 80 years.
“We are always deeply saddened by any loss of our communal family,” the district stated. “We extend our deepest heartfelt sympathy to this family and to others grieving the loss or suffering of a loved one to this virus.”
The district said that no tests are done on-site and its supplies are sufficient at this time.
Contact the East Side Health District at 618-271-8722 or http://www.eastsidehealthdistrict.org
