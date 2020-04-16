Opening today, April 16, Touchette Regional Hospital, SIHF Healthcare is offering a drive-thru COVID-19 test site at its health center located at 100 North 8th Street, East St. Louis, Illinois.
The test collection process begins with a telephone call to 618-646-2596 for screening by a SIHF clinician. The screening will involve questions about symptoms, possible exposure, age, work environment and underlying health conditions. If determined to meet the testing requirements as prescribed by IDPH and CDC, the caller would be given a time window to arrive at the collection site that day. If the caller did not meet collection requirements, they will be provided information about self-isolation and staying home unless symptoms worsen.
Screening phone lines are open Thursday, April 16, and Friday, April 17, from 11:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. with collections taken from 12:00 to 3:00 p.m. Beginning on Monday, April 20, the screening phone lines will be available Monday through Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:00 p.m., and the testing site hours will be Monday through Friday 12:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m.
All patients are eligible for screening, regardless of their ability to pay. There will be no charge to patients for testing. If the patient has insurance, that information will be gathered during the phone call; however, there will be no cost to the patient. Results should be available in approximately 24 hours.
The drive-thru collection site will be accessed from the 9th Street entrance into the parking lot. Signage, staff and Illinois State Police will assist with directing patients to the appropriate location. Testing will be available until further notice.
For COVID-19 screening, call 618-646-2596.
