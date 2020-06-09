East St. Louis Senior High School was named a 2019-2020 National School of Distinction by National Beta.
National Beta is an independent, non-profit, educational youth organization committed to providing students with a positive experience in a supportive manner in grades 4-12.
The School of Distinction Award is designed to award those schools that show an increase in membership for the current school year. Jason Brown, one of the East St. Louis Senior High School Beta sponsors, said the club is “helping to develop the qualities necessary for students to become productive citizens in our global society.”
