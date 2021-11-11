Dr. Arthur R. Culver, East St. Louis Schools District 189 superintendent, says based on the ZIP codes he lived in as a child, “I should not be where I am right now.
Culver shared his thoughts during the St. Louis American Foundation’s Salute to Excellence in Education Scholarship and Award Virtual Gala on Nov. 5 where he was honored as Lifetime Achiever in Education. After his parents divorced and his mother remarried, he found himself one of 10 children.
“I know what it is like to be on welfare. I know what it is like to not have. It is because of educators and coaches and the positivity they instilled in me and my mom, that’s why I’m where I am today,” Culver said. As he climbed to success, he said his main motivation was to make his mother proud.
“She never gave up. She instilled in us high character, moral values and the importance of high self-esteem,” he said. Culver took over a beleaguered school district when he arrived in 2011. Achievement scores are now steadily growing, the graduation rate is up 13%, college attendance is up 12% and the drop rate is down 5%. “In the environment they come from, many kids aren’t performing as they should. A lot of times it’s about the belief system, the expectations, the standards. Never compromise on your principles, standards, and expectations,” Culver said.
He calls education “the great equalizer.” “You can have a different life if you choose to be serious about your education.” Gwendolyn Diggs, vice president of Head Start/Early Head Start of the Urban League of Metropolitan St. Louis and 2021 Stellar Performer honoree, was the third of eight children and grew up in towns in Arkansas.
“My parents did not obtain high school graduation because they were working in the fields. Their goal was to make sure their children received the education that they needed. I am humbled by their hard work and endurance. It’s amazing how they did it,” she said.
Being an educator became a part of Diggs’ world at an early age. “I used my brothers and sisters as my students. I’ve loved teaching for as long as I can remember,” she said. Diggs said with a smile that her siblings sometimes said she was tough and mean, “but I don’t believe that.”
“To this day, I say what I mean, and I mean what I say. But I also have compassion for others. I love taking care of people." Michael McMillan, Urban League president and CEO, praised Diggs’ work ethic and will to see her students achieve. “When you work with her everyday you get to see that passion in action,” he said.
“She looks at every single Head Start student, 1,000 of them, as young people who can become the leaders of America tomorrow.”
The 2021 Excellence in Education Awards went to Howard Fields III, Kirkwood School District assistant superintendent of human resources; Brian M. Grant, Maryville University John E. Simon School of Business assistant professor of cybersecurity; Lynn R. Hinton, Parkway Northeast Middle School 8th grade English Language Arts teacher; Jonathan Strong, SLPS Meramec Elementary principal and Ronda L. Wallace, North Technical High School principal.
Each of the outstanding educators received a $500 education grant to use at their discretion. Yolanda Curry, a St. Charles West High School counselor, was honored as Southeast Missouri State University Counselor of the Year. She also receives a $500 education grant.
James Avant Elementary School in the East St. Louis School District 189 is the 2021 Bayer School of Excellence. It will receive eight new laptop computers and a $2,500 education grant. In addition, Bayer is providing a $10,000 STEM grant “to support thee effort to cultivate minds of young people.
