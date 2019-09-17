Financial-services firm Edward Jones and its associates have contributed more than $1 million to the Arts and Education Council for the third consecutive year. The donations will support the Arts and Education Council’s programs and services that benefit more than 70 arts organizations and connect 1.6 million adults and children in the bi-state region with the arts each year.
About 2,400 Edward Jones associates donated more than $655,000 during the firm’s annual two-week campaign at the firm's headquarters. The campaign, the largest in St. Louis, was led by Edward Jones associates including partner chair Patty Carter and associate co-chairs Nathan Hoffman and Mike Woerner. Edward Jones then made a corporate gift of $355,000, bringing the total campaign giving to more than $1 million.
“Art brings us joy and provokes new thoughts and ideas in ways few other endeavors can provide,” said Edward Jones Managing Partner Penny Pennington.
Edward Jones branch teams across the St. Louis region currently are raising additional funds for the Arts and Education Council with a second campaign.
"St. Louis’s arts and culture industry plays a major role in our quality of life," said Cynthia A. Prost, Arts and Education Council president and CEO, and provides significant economic impact for our region.”
For more information about the Arts and Education Council, visit KeepArtHappening.org.
