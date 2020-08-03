In the wake of increased concerns about absentee ballots and safe voting amid the COVID-19 pandemic, hundreds of nonpartisan Election Protection volunteers in Missouri are prepared to assist voters who have questions about their voting rights or face difficulties at the polls on Tuesday’s Primary Elections in Missouri. The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition organizes the effort in collaboration with the nation’s largest nonpartisan Election Protection effort, to assist all voters who have questions or experience issues casting their ballot.
“The Election Protection Hotline is live now to assist Missouri voters immediately with questions or problems they are experiencing with voting, including voting concerns arising due to the pandemic,” said Denise Lieberman, General Counsel for the Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, which has coordinated statewide Election Protection efforts in Missouri since 2006. “We’re here to help voters understand their rights and exercise their right to vote. Our goal: Every eligible voter is able to cast a ballot.”
In the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic, election jurisdictions throughout Missouri have seen a dramatic increase in requests for absentee and mail ballots; may have polling place closures or consolidations, and are implementing measures to ensure sanitation and social distancing at polling places that will make the voting experience different from years past.
In advance of Tuesday’s election, the Election Protection Hotline has already received hundreds of calls from Missouri voters concerned about mail delays with absentee and mail ballots or safety protocols at the polls.
The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition has released its newest palm card, What Missouri Voters Should Know for the August 4, 2020 Elections — including information for voters concerned about absentee and mail ballot delays and things voters need to know if voting in person at a polling place.
“Absentee and mail ballots have experienced mail delays throughout the state. This is a concern because completed absentee and mail ballots must be received at the local election office before 7p.m. on Tuesday to be counted. Voters have several options if they requested, but never received, an absentee or mail ballot - or if they received but never returned that ballot,” Lieberman explained.
Voters who requested but never received an absentee or mail ballot may complete a “lost ballot affidavit” at the polls and vote a regular ballot on Election Day. Voters who received but did not return an absentee or mail ballot may surrender (or “spoil”) that ballot at the polls, cancel their absentee or mail ballot and vote at the polls on Election Day.
“Voters are concerned about voting safely during this pandemic. No voter should have to choose between their safety and their fundamental right to vote,” Lieberman said. In Missouri, voters who believe they cannot safely enter the polling place or wait in line may request curbside voting at their polling place, where poll workers will bring a ballot out to the voter’s car. Any such voter may request curbside voting if they are parked within 200 feet of the polling place.
Voters are encouraged to confirm their polling place in advance of tomorrow’s elections, as it may have changed. Many polling places will require voters to wear masks, and most will have masks available for voters who do not have one. Poll monitors will also be on the lookout for misinformation or intimidation and other irregularities at the polls. Many polls will be equipped with Election Protection signs to direct voters to the hotline with any questions.
Voters can call Election Protection toll free at: 866-OUR-VOTE (866-687-8683) to check their registration and polling place, ask questions or report any problems and get help in real time. All calls to the hotline from Missouri voters are answered by attorneys in Missouri.
The Missouri Voter Protection Coalition, a non-partisan statewide network of voter advocates, including civil rights, faith-based, labor, student, and other organizations, has lead advocacy to ensure that voters can safely cast ballots in the midst of the pandemic this year, releasing its Policy Measures to Protect Voting in Missouri Amid the COVID-19 Crisis signed by approximately 60 groups in Missouri; lobbying lawmakers for legislation to allow mail-in voting; brought a lawsuit (currently pending) to ensure voters’s access to safe voting without a notary requirement; and through robust voter education and Election Protection assistance.
