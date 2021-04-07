Alongside electing St. Louis Tishaura Jones as its new mayor, St. Louis residents also voted on a number of propositions in Tuesday’s general municipal election.
Below are the final unofficial results and brief descriptions of each proposition.
Proposition E
Voters overwhelmingly passed this proposition, with 79.43% of voters casting their ballot in favor of it.
This proposition retains the city’s earning tax. The 1% tax is paid on compensation and profits earned in the city of St. Louis. The revenue from the tax, about $180 million annually, accounts for approximately 36% of the city’s overall funds.
The city’s mayor, Lyda Krewson, and Collector of Revenue, Gregory F.X. Daly, came together at the start of March in support of passing Proposition E.
Proposition Y
Voters overwhelmingly passed this proposition, with 82.86% of voters casting their ballot in favor of it.
Prop Y asked the voters if they wanted to fund five years of upgrades for Missouri Sewer District’s “Project Clear” by issuing $500 million in sewer revenue bonds. The project is part of a consent decree with the federal government, which in turn will cost a minimum of $4.7 billion over two decades to fix sewage overflows and complete other improvements.
Funding this work through the bond issues could potentially add several billion dollars of interest to the final tab.
Proposition 1
Voters passed this proposition, with 68.47% casting their ballot in favor of it.
Essentially, this proposition removed obsolete provisions, modernizes certain provisions, references and languages. In addition, it eliminated the requirement for public notices to be posted in a newspaper — a point of criticism by several local media outlets.
Proposition 2
Voters passed this proposition, with 62.41% casting their ballot in favor of it.
This proposition alters the current charter, which requires yes votes from a minimum of two board members each from the city and county to pass any ordinance or rule (there are six members on the board in total). The new charter would stipulate that if five members are present and with unanimous consent, any four yes votes would suffice for passage. In addition, it would state that ordinances take effect immediately upon passage.
Proposition 3
Voters passed this proposition, with 69.32% casting their ballot in favor of it.
This proposition clarifies Rate Commission voting delegates and timeline and stipulates that a Rate Commission report will be accepted by the Board of Trustees if they do not take action on the report within 165 days and requires consideration of financial impact on all classes of ratepayers to determine a fair and reasonable burden. The charter currently states that the board has to vote to accept the report.
Proposition 4
Voters passed this proposition, with 62.71% casting their ballot in favor of it.
Proposition 4 changes compensation for trustees and members of the Civil Service Commission to $25 for all public meetings and changes the average annual board compensation from $300 a year to $600 a year.
Proposition 5
Voters passed this proposition, with 62.04% casting their ballot in favor of it.
Proposition 5 allows the sewer district to use the same auditing firm for more than five years without going out to bid, in contrast to how it is currently stipulated in the charter.
