U.S. Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-Massachusetts) endorsed Tishaura O. Jones for St. Louis treasurer in a tweet storm of “Warren Democrats” endorsements on Friday, July 10.
“She’s been laser focused on serving working families in St. Louis, and has been on the front lines of the fight to reduce the racial wealth gap,” Warren posted. “I know she'll continue her fight to improve the lives of the people she serves.”
Jones, the incumbent, has been re-elected once. She faces one challenger in the August 4 primary, Jeffrey L. Boyd, an alderman.
Jones told The American that she met Warren at a presidential forum in Columbia, South Carolina in October 2019. The forum was hosted by the 2020 Bipartisan Justice Center, which Jones chairs. Jones later networked with Warren’s staff when Jones endorsed the senator for U.S. president.
Warren garnered 1,001 votes in the City of St. Louis in the Presidential Primary in March, finishing with 1.59% of the vote in the city. By then, Warren had dropped out of the race and Jones had switched her support to Bernie Sanders, who got 41.3% of votes in the city to Joe Biden’s 53.5%.
Jones ran for re-election unopposed in the 2016 primary. She won that general election with more than 96,000 (76.4%) votes.
Absentee voting is underway for the August 4 primary. Contact the election board at https://www.stlouis-mo.gov/elections/. Call 314-622-3230 for absentee voting or 314-622-4336 for information.
