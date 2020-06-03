Ferguson City Council member Ella Jones won the city's mayoral election Tuesday, defeating fellow council member Heather Robinett.
She will succeed James Knowles III, who defeated Jones in the 2017 mayoral election and held the office since April 2011. Knowles could not run for re-election due to term limits.
The city became part of a global conversation on the relationship between African Americans and law enforcement when unarmed teen Michael Brown was shot and killed by a then Ferguson police officer – which caused the city to erupt with months of unrelenting protests.
Jones, an itinerant elder in the A.M.E. church, becomes the first African American and female mayor of Ferguson, winning with 52.59% of the vote over Councilwoman Heather Robinett, who received 47.41%. She takes the helm in the middle of protests in Ferguson and cities throughout the nation protesting the police killing of an unarmed black man – George Floyd in Minneapolis by white police officers.
“We need to heal, and I am here for you,” Robinett said in a video by St. Louis Public Radio reporter Jason Rosenbaum that he posted on his Twitter account.
“I want us to work together, Jones responded. “That’s the only way we are going to do it is we are going to work together.”
Robinett told Jones that she was proud of Jones for her historic victory.
“The only thing I can say is, let’s go hand in hand and let’s work together, “Jones said.
“We will,” Robinett said before the two embraced.
New leadership in Berkeley and Pagedale
In Berkeley, longtime Mayor Theodore “Ted” Hoskins is voted out of office and Babatunda Diembo is voted in as mayor, winning 41.7% of the vote, to Hoskins’ 33.87%. Hoskins is also a former state lawmaker, faced felony charges for alleged voting irregularities. A third challenger, Barbara Jean Holmes, received 24.43% of the vote.
The Pagedale Mayor’s race has Ernest “EG” Shields winning the top spot, with 38.71% of the vote. Challengers Minnie Rhymes received 28.39%; Darline Crawley, 26.45%; and Tenell Cothrine, 6.45%. Shields is a pastor at Mt. Beulah MB Church in St. Louis. Pagedale Mayor Mary Louise Carter did not seek reelection.
Elections in St. Louis County usually held in April were deferred until June 2 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, and turnout was light – at 15.71% according to unofficial election results.
