St. Louis County’s first female police chief stepped down Friday after serving as the department’s leader for approximately 16 months, a tenure laden with race-related controversies.
Lieutenant Colonel Mary Barton became the first woman and gender queer person to serve as the county’s top cop when she was appointed in March 2020. She replaced Chief Jon Belmar, who retired.
“I could not be prouder of the men and women of this department,” Barton wrote in a statement announcing her retirement. “It has been a privilege to serve as their chief. Our community members should know the officers of the St. Louis County Police Department will continue to serve our residents.”
According to the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, she will leave her post after accepting a $290,000 settlement with the county Board of Police Commissioners over a federal complaint she filed last week with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission.
The Ethical Society of Police released a statement, saying the culture of discrimination within the department extends beyond Barton.
“Yet, she should not receive an automatic payout when she has allowed a culture to exist that discriminated against several protected classes,” they wrote.
“The news of her resignation is not surprising,” ESOP continued. “As Chief, her tenure has been plagued by leadership failures to say the least. Therefore, we believe it was in the best interest of the department and citizens of St. Louis County that she steps down. County Executive Sam Page and the Board of Police Commissioners have an opportunity to select the best qualified candidate who has widespread support from a broad demographic spectrum within the region.”
The St. Louis County Police Department named deputy chief Lt. Col. Kenneth Gregory as acting chief and Lt. Col Bryan Ludwig as acting deputy chief.
ESOP says that Ludwig is currently at the center of discrimination lawsuits.
Even Barton’s appointment as chief came with contention, as a Black St. Louis County police lieutenant colonel, Troy Doyle, alleged he was more qualified but was passed over for the position because of his race — he sued the county in February. The department has never had a Black police chief.
Then, less than three months into her time as chief, Barton faced public criticism for telling the St. Louis County Council she did not believe systemic racism existed within her department.
She maintains those words were taken out of context.
“I never said there was no systemic racism here. I followed up by saying there is racism here and sexism and other problems,” Barton told The American in May. “And I think that that misquote, or that misinterpretation, has been repeated over and over and over again. Do I believe there is a racial divide in this police department? I absolutely believe that and there's racism everywhere, okay?”
In early January Barton found herself again in hot water for her handling of a police dispatch employee — who was also her brother-in-law — after he was heard directing the N-word at officers over the dispatch radio. He retired 10 days later, which was too little too late for Ethical Society of Police (ESOP) and other community leaders.
Following that, ESOP leaders in April declared no confidence in Barton after what they believed was a retaliatory transfer of a Black female officer after she was seen in a Vice video talking about the culture of policing.
Less than a week later the St. Louis County Council also voted no confidence in the chief.
Councilwoman Rita Heard Days brought the resolution to her fellow council members, which stated Barton had “fumbled her way through the position of chief” and had not worked to build bridges between the Black community and the police department.
Barton told the St. Louis American in May her highest priority was addressing the racial divide and racism within the department.
“It’s been a tough year for everybody and I'm hoping as we move forward into the next year that things improve,” she said then.
Prior to her appointment, Barton commanded the North County Precinct and had also been assigned to the West County Precinct. She joined the department in October 1978 and has held numerous positions, including patrol (officer and supervisor), Bureau of Drug Enforcement detective, Bureau of Special Investigations detective, Bureau of Communications supervisor, Patrol lieutenant, and bureau commander in Staff Services, Security Services, and Logistical Support.
She has served as a sworn officer for 43 years.
In the release announcing her retirement, St. Louis County Police Commissioner Michelle Schwerin included a statement.
“On behalf of the Board of Police Commissioners, I would like to thank Chief Barton for her 43 years of service to the citizens of St. Louis County. Chief Barton’s dedication and commitment to the Department is illustrative of why the St. Louis County Police Department is one of the finest departments in the country.”
