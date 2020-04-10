Starting Friday, April 3, families can pick up a supply of 25 diapers each Friday between 10 a.m. and noon at four St. Louis County Library branches:
Florissant Valley Branch, 195 New Florissant Rd., S., Florissant, MO 63031-6796
Lewis & Clark Branch, 9909 Lewis-Clark Blvd., St. Louis, MO 63136-5322
Natural Bridge Branch, 7606 Natural Bridge Rd. St. Louis, MO 63121-4905
Weber Road Branch, 4444 Weber Rd. St. Louis, MO 63123-6744.
Diapers from the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank will be distributed in the branch parking lots. Supplies and sizes may be limited. Appropriately sized diapers will be provided to children ages 3 and under. A child must be present to receive a supply of diapers.
Donations of diapers will also be accepted during this time.
Period supply kits will also be available from the St. Louis Alliance for Period Supplies on Fridays.
To learn more about the partnership between the St. Louis County Library and the St. Louis Area Diaper Bank, visit www.slcl.org/drive-thru-diapers.
