We hope to elevate Webster University’s upcoming Diversity, Equity and Inclusion (DEI) Conference to new levels of meaning, and we are inviting you to be a part of the evolution.
In our fractured world, the need for the conference, the need for us to come together, the need for us to hear different viewpoints has never been greater.
The 7th annual Diversity Equity Inclusion Conference will open the morning of March 1 and run through the afternoon of March 2, 2022. The conference reflects the overarching themes of understanding root causes, assessing our current environment and presenting ways forward that can lead to personal and systemic changes. There are many ways to frame these presentations and we welcome unique approaches.
Potential discussions could be:
Emotional fatigue: the impact of constant exposure to tragedy and injustice and the ways they leave us feeling uncertain, powerless, and overwhelmed.
The failure of unconscious bias training, and why it’s needed more now than ever.
Inclusive behaviors as a performance issue, rather than a personality issue.
We look forward to showcasing your subject matter expertise, fresh thinking and best practices and dynamism as a presenter. Just remember when planning your session that this Conference is about more than conversation. We will look to each presentation for post-conference action-oriented recommendations and practical takeaways to help move ourselves and our communities forward.
As you consider your proposal for presentation at the Conference, we ask that you frame your submission in the following manner:
Indicate how your topic relates to the theme: Every Day Inclusion: Right Here, Right Now!
Write a summary of what issue you are addressing, the key points you will make and the primary examples you will discuss (no more than 250 words)
Summarize your key takeaways (up to 5) along with your key recommendations (up to 5)
Provide a high-resolution headshot and brief bio
Affirm your willingness to promote your presentation on social media and be available for media requests
For more information, go to https://news.webster.edu/2021/dei-conference-call-for-proposals.php.
Please submit proposals or any questions to Kate Daniel no later than Dec. 8: katedaniel@webster.edu.
