Nearly 100 St. Louis County residents facing imminent eviction likely got a reprieve late Tuesday when the Biden administration extended a moratorium until early October.
The move followed days of protests locally and in the nation’s capital as housing advocates braced for a wave of evictions. The previous national moratorium, described earlier as the final one, was allowed to expire over the weekend, leading to days of anxiety.
Calling it a “precipice moment,” one attorney said he wants to see sheriff’s authorities “slow down” and let rental assistance funds already allocated by the federal government find their way into local hands.
“All weekend my phone was ringing,” said Lee Camp, a senior staff attorney with ArchCity Defenders.
“We all knew that this moratorium was... very likely coming to an end at the end of July,” he said. “And for some reason, maybe I was naive, maybe I was holding out some optimism, but I didn't necessarily expect when Monday [August] second got here that it would feel this overwhelming, but there is a very, you know, just heavy feeling of concern around our office today.”
Across the nation, housing advocates were scrambling to forestall potentially thousands of evictions that are expected to fall most heavily on women and people of color.
The moratoria, which stop actual displacements but do not block landlords from filing court paperwork that begins the process, were imposed beginning last year by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention to keep thousands of financially strapped renters from swarming homeless shelters in the middle of a global pandemic.
Household Pulse data from the U.S. Census Bureau has estimated that about 73% of renters most likely to be evicted were people of color. About 56% of the most vulnerable renters were women.
Estimates of the number of the renters who could be impacted by a moratorium’s lapse vary, from as low as 11 million forecast by the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities to up to 23 million renters, based on estimates last year from the Aspen Institute.
Activists respond to “eviction emergency”
U.S. Rep Cori Bush, MO-01, who penned an article over the weekend about living in her car with her two small children, spent last week campaigning for an extension of the moratorium.
On July 28, she introduced the Unhoused Bill of Rights, legislation designed to provide unprecedented levels of aid to unhoused populations across the U.S. Two days later she joined activists sleeping outside the White House in protest citing an “eviction emergency,” and calling the moratorium expiration “a moral failure.” That protest continued for three days, as other members of congress declared their support for Bush’ pressure campaign.
On Tuesday, Bush wiped away tears as she shared the news of the Oct. 3 extension with activists on the Capitol steps, according to the Washington Post.
“We just did the work — just by loving folks — to keep millions in their homes,” she said.
On Monday, [Aug. 2] the St. Louis Housing Defense Collective held a rally downtown, demanding a more accessible and less bureaucratic rental assistance process.
In a City Hall meeting with St. Louis Mayor Tishaura Jones, protesters demanded better rental assistance, more mediation in eviction proceedings, and an end to sweeps of unhoused encampments in the city.
At a news conference Tuesday at Horizon Housing, a nonprofit that provides housing services to homeless individuals with developmental and mental disabilities, Jones said the city would work to open more walk-in clinics to help renters with the necessary paperwork.
She said the city has about $17 million in funds available from earlier federal stimulus programs, adding that the average grant is about $3,000.
Legislators push for aid distribution
The latest CDC extension temporarily halts evictions in counties with high levels of community transmission to respond to “recent, unexpected developments in the trajectory of the COVID-19 pandemic, including the rise of the Delta variant,” according to a CDC news release.
Before the extension, Christine Bertelson, a spokesperson for the circuit courts in St. Louis County said 99 evictions were scheduled for this week along with Monday and Tuesday of the next week.
She said the county has been carrying out evictions since April, unless tenants had a signed copy of the CDC’s “declaration under penalty of perjury” calling for a “temporary halt in evictions to prevent further spread of COVID-19.”
Wednesday Bertelson directed questions to a judicial administrator who did not immediately respond to questions from The American.
Sheriff’s office spokespeople in Jefferson and St. Charles counties could not immediately be reached for comment.
The extension buys activists time to help renters most at risk navigate a system critics say is cumbersome and slow.
Camp, of ArchCity Defenders, complained that some renters facing eviction filed the proper paperwork to receive federal rental assistance but have yet to receive aid that would be used to pay back the missing rent.
“As of late, we've heard a ton of concerns about rental assistance, and families that say ‘we've applied for this money that is on the table, but we're not hearing anything back.’” Camp said. “And that's incredibly perplexing for a family that is already navigating the crisis of potentially losing their home … when you’re not even hearing back on the status of an application.”
Housing assistance was one of the key components of an $80 million spending plan submitted by Jones using funds from President Biden’s American Rescue Plan. That measure, amended by the Board of Alderman and increased to nearly $170 million, remains in limbo as Jones, the City Counselor and compliance auditor maintain that aspects of the amended plan run afoul of US Treasury regulations dictating how the funds can be spent.
President Lewis Reed, who lost the mayoral election that Jones won this spring, denies that assertion.
Karen Robinson-Jacobs is The St. Louis American / Type Investigations business reporter and a Report for America corps member.
See an earlier version of this story here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.