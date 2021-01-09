Some of the people featured in stories which address the coronavirus pandemic, clockwise (top left to right): 1/Ronald L. Jones, owner of Ronald L. Jones Funeral Chapels, 2/Nidhi Krishnan, Wash-U student, 3/Tyler White, director of the Black Rep’s Summer Arts Camp, 4/Richelle Herron, RN, 5/Jason Q. Purnell, PhD, MPH,associate professor in the Brown School 6/Steward Stiles, teacher at KIPP Victory Academy, 7/Jonetta Robinson, Ferguson organizer 8/Andrea Cain, UMSL student 9/Leslie Gill, executive director of Rung for Women