In a year like no other, a global pandemic tested us all. We found ourselves face-to-face with unprecedented job losses, business closures, concern for our own, our family and our loved ones’ health and safety. Intimate, work, and social relationships were strained and most of us are overwhelmed with COVID fatigue.
In 2020, the St. Louis American set out to go beyond fear and the negative reality of Black people comprising disproportionate numbers of coronavirus infections, deaths and layoffs from a virus that has crippled our country. With support from organizations such as the Deaconess Foundation and others, we set out to personalize the pandemic with stories and photos of those affected.
It was a year that started with great loss and ended with great hope based on the development and distribution of coronavirus vaccines. Through it all, our newsroom worked to help our readers understand, talk about and rise to the challenges of the unfolding pandemic. With individual-focused stories, photos and narrative, we did indeed put faces on dire statistics.
Here, we’ve listed just a few of our stories that defined St. Louis in 2020 — a year of extraordinary disruption and challenge. Lastly, we want to thank you for the continuous support that makes our crucial work possible.
All of these stories can be found at www.stlamerican.com.
Chronological list:
COVID-19 is forcing churches to operate differently Sandra Jordan / Mar 20, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/news/local_news/covid-19-is-forcing-churches-to-operate-differently/article_13b984ca-6ae7-11ea-a155-8bccd8ebcf65.html
Coping with COVID-19 in North County
By Sandra Jordan / May 1, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/news/local_news/coping-with-covid-19-in-north-county/article_4b41c004-8bb9-11ea-a48c-9f58853b543d.html
We know how to prevent homelessness due to COVID-19
By Patrick J. Fowler and Jason Q. Purnell / May 12, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/news/columnists/guest_columnists/we-know-how-to-prevent-homelessness-due-to-covid-19/article_388e7fe6-9457-11ea-af5c-bbc16f106816.html
Jump-start your life after COVID-19 now
By Leslie Gill / Jun 12, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/news/columnists/guest_columnists/jump-start-your-life-after-covid-19-now/article_f1a248ac-ac79-11ea-8148-bffed3b8fe8e.html
Regional Health Commission awarded $1M for COVID-19 outreach
June 19, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/news/local_news/regional-health-commission-awarded-1m-for-covid-19-outreach/article_f9ec0914-b27b-11ea-8701-7bd174478c4b.html
Detainee at St. Louis Workhouse tests positive for COVID-19
By Chris King / Jun 23, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/news/local_news/detainee-at-st-louis-workhouse-tests-positive-for-covid-19/article_cb0093b6-b557-11ea-bda5-4795742c9361.html
COVID-19 at the St. Louis Workhouse
By Ramona Curtis / Jun 24, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/news/local_news/covid-19-at-the-st-louis-workhouse/article_100ceeb2-b640-11ea-9abb-f31b4f587401.html
STL County distributes $28M for COVID relief
Sandra Jordan / Jul 20, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/news/local_news/stl-county-distributes-28m-for-covid-relief/article_3c5c088e-cab5-11ea-9c0a-83849032c160.html
Spanky, COVID-19 and the plight of Missouri’s disabled
By Sylvester Brown Jr. / Aug 8, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/news/local_news/spanky-covid-19-and-the-plight-of-missouri-s-disabled/article_d467f248-d98b-11ea-a8ec-8f98090bb351.html
COVID-19 may have a high survival rate but it's still not 'harmless'
By Sylvester Brown Jr. / Aug 18, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/your_health_matters/covid_19/covid-19-may-have-a-high-survival-rate-but-its-still-not-harmless/article_505e7828-e188-11ea-9951-6bb25af5b4bb.html
Surviving COVID-19: The struggle for Black performing arts in St. Louis
By Sylvester Brown Jr./Aug 22, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/news/local_news/surviving-covid-19-the-struggle-for-black-performing-arts-in-st-louis/article_7c038224-e481-11ea-9584-63ef72551532.html
Losing Lamont Hadley Sr.
COVID-19 takes from STL a beloved singer
By Sylvester Brown Jr. / Aug 27, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/your_health_matters/sylvester_brown_jr_deaconess_fellowship/losing-lamont-hadley-sr/article_4eb9825c-e80d-11ea-be93-67dfa9b93163.html
COVID-19 survivor embarks on nursing career
By Pat Matreci / Apr 30, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/business/business_news/covid-19-survivor-embarks-on-nursing-career/article_734936e8-8a71-11ea-8ce3-c773966b9740.html
A MUSICIAN’S BATTLE FOR HIS MOM IN THE MIDST OF COVID-19
By Sylvester Brown, Jr. / Sept. 3, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/entertainment/living_it/a-musicians-battle-for-his-mom-in-the-midst-of-covid-19/article_6bd40ba4-ee62-11ea-a510-e3c3bd1887f4.html
Kids and COVID - they face a ‘triple whammy’: high crime, racial tension and isolation from the pandemic
By Sylvester Brown Jr. / Sep 23, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/news/local_news/kids-and-covid---they-face-a-triple-whammy-high-crime-racial-tension-and/article_91e6a908-fe13-11ea-a139-67da4be3ed07.html
Losing his cool Eddie Smith - COVID survivor and HVAC engineer, on healing ‘sick building’
By Sylvester Brown Jr. / Sep 12, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/your_health_matters/covid_19/losing-his-cool-eddie-smith---covid-survivor-and-hvac-engineer-on-healing-sick/article_6026948e-f524-11ea-8017-af5e0f843a83.html
‘I’m moving forward with my life,’ COVID survivor Annie Cooper turned to job retraining with MOKAN to ‘bounce back’
By Sylvester Brown Jr. / Sep 14, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/your_health_matters/covid_19/i-m-moving-forward-with-my-life-covid-survivor-annie-cooper-turned-to-job-retraining/article_367ce0be-f6fc-11ea-b8db-8bbdd60d56ec.html
KJ’s and corona: COVID-19 is tough, so bar owner Kenny Martin got tougher
By Sylvester Brown Jr. / Sep 16, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/entertainment/living_it/kj-s-and-corona-covid-19-is-tough-so-bar-owner-kenny-martin-got-tougher/article_93d72774-f86e-11ea-9141-43239c47b6b7.html
Confessions of a last responder: Ronald L. Jones on COVID’s impact on the funeral business
By Sylvester Brown Jr. / Sep 27, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/your_health_matters/covid_19/confessions-of-a-last-responder-ronald-l-jones-on-covid-s-impact-on-the-funeral/article_6ec2f428-011e-11eb-a7ce-172469c426d3.html
Ella Owens, COVID-19 and How God Got Her Attention
Sylvester Brown Jr. / Sep 27, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/religion/local_religion/ella-owens-covid-19-and-how-god-got-her-attention/article_2a2b0b00-00da-11eb-9ec8-cbfa676ce73e.html
COVID testing and voter registration for the faithful
By Sylvester Brown Jr./ Oct 7, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/election/oct-7---last-day-to-register-to-vote-covid-testing-and-voter-registration/article_e615288e-08c6-11eb-bf62-2789d7f1b166.html
Coping with grief during the pandemic
By Sandra Jordan / Oct 13, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/your_health_matters/health_news/coping-with-grief-during-the-pandemic/article_b48404fa-0dcd-11eb-8045-53d837be3614.html
The COVID gap year: Pandemic pushes student out of WashU into local workforce
By Sylvester Brown Jr. / Oct 21, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/business/business_news/the-covid-gap-year-pandemic-pushes-student-out-of-washu-into-local-workforce/article_e3df5eb2-12f4-11eb-a63f-87a3da5a0fc4.html
Distrust keeps Blacks from joining COVID clinical trials
By Sylvester Brown Jr./Oct 30, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/news/local_news/distrust-keeps-blacks-from-joining-covid-clinical-trials/article_d16a373a-1ab9-11eb-8b76-af415b748b61.html
Billie’s Pastries offers comfortable gathering place in perilous times
By Sylvester Brown Jr. / Nov 19, 2020
https://www.stlamerican.com/billie-s-pastries-offers-comfortable-gathering-place-in-perilous-times/article_7b4f1942-2ac2-11eb-ad7c-cb4377276f50.html
COVID fatigue
By Sylvester Brown Jr. / Nov 12, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/news/local_news/covid-fatigue/article_da5c72d8-252f-11eb-9399-0b13e37f6f6b.html
Kristian Blackmon creates happiness and joy in the midst of a pandemic
By Sylvester Brown Jr. / Nov 25, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/entertainment/living_it/kristian-blackmon-creates-happiness-and-joy-in-the-midst-of-a-pandemic/article_1a465f20-2f77-11eb-8c98-530ac671902f.html
"There's nothing funny about COVID"
By Sylvester Brown Jr. / Nov 29, 2020
http://www.stlamerican.com/business/eye_on_business/there-s-nothing-funny-about-covid/article_163b5676-3272-11eb-b634-7f5bb98633f8.html
