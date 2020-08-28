Nearly 60 years after Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. delivered his iconic “I Have a Dream” speech at the March On Washington, the families of African Americans shot or killed by police officers gathered to share their tragic realities.
The families of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor, Eric Garner and Jacob Blake joined Reverend Al Sharpton and Martin Luther King III at the Commitment March: Get Your Knee off Our Necks.
The march, organized by Sharpton’s National Action Network, was said to have drawn thousands. It was designed as a call to action for racial justice and police reform. Sharpton first announced plans for the march during a memorial service for George Floyd, the 46-year-old father who died during a fatal arrest in Minneapolis back in May.
The mothers of Dontre Hamilton, Trayvon Martin and Ahmaud Arbery were also among the speakers during the three-hour event.
"Even though we're going through a crisis, even though it looks dark, I want to tell you to be encouraged," said Martin's mother Sybrina Fulton. "Don't stop saying Black lives matter, don't stop protesting," she said.
After months of protests stemming from Floyd’s death, activist return to decry the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisconsin. Blake was hospitalized after police shot him several times in the back as he opened the door of his parked car. Attorneys for his family say he is now paralyzed.
Blake's father, Jacob Blake Sr., spoke out against systemic racism when he addressed the crowd on Friday.
“We're going to have court right now. Guilty. Guilty. Guilty. Racism against all of us,” the elder Blake said. “Guilty. Guilty. Guilty," he said. "… And we're not taking it anymore. We're going to stand up, every Black person in the United States is going to stand up. We're tired. I'm tired of looking at cameras and seeing these young Black and Brown people suffer."
Both Blake and Sharpton paid tribute to late civil rights leader and Congressman John Lewis during their remarks.
Sharpton took a spin on Lewis’ famous line about getting into “good trouble.”
“We didn't come to start trouble, we came to stop trouble,” Sharpton said. “"Black lives matter. And we won't stop until it matters to everybody."
Information from CBS News contributed to this report.
