Justin King’s mother Eva Bruns did her best to hold it together Thursday morning as she stood before members of the media at William C. Harris Funeral Home in Spanish Lake.
Not only was the Filipino immigrant at the funeral home for King’s visitation, but she also took to a podium to demand answers and justice after a white man shot and killed her 28-year-old Black son Nov. 3 in Bourbon, Missouri.
Bruns said the last thing King said before he died was directed to the person who shot him: “I thought you was my friend.” She said the shooter, later identified by the family and activists as Eric Barber, reportedly replied, “Yes, we are.”
“I want answers … I know he would want me to be strong,” Bruns said, adding she would not stop until justice is served.
The family surrounded Bruns, including King’s young daughter Harlee King and his father, John King. Members of the NAACP, the Missouri Progressive Baptist Convention, Missouri Faith Voices, and other civil rights organizations accompanied them.
They said Justin King was shirtless and wearing pajama pants Nov. 3 while searching for a neighbor’s dog who had escaped when another neighbor, who they identified as Barber, shot and killed him.
The town of Bourbon is home to around 1,500 residents and a police department with approximately five sworn officers. The Crawford County Sheriff’s Department, however, is handling the investigation of King’s death.
King’s family says Barber is a convicted felon, and he should be in custody on, at the very least, a possession of a firearm charge, but the Crawford County Sheriff’s Office let him go shortly after the shooting.
The department provided information Monday about the case on its Facebook page. They wrote deputies did take someone into custody upon responding to the shooting, and law enforcement remained at the scene for several hours to speak with witnesses and those involved.
“At this time, it appears that King was shot and killed after forcing entry into a neighboring residence where an altercation took place,” authorities wrote. “The homeowner stated that he feared for his life and shot King. All evidence on scene, video surveillance, and statements received preliminarily corroborate the homeowner’s account of the events.”
This statement directly clashes with what the family, and numerous Facebook commenters on the sheriff’s post, said happened. Some also noted Barber’s Facebook profile seems to have been wiped of all content but may have previously contained a post about wanting to “dump a mag.”
Several activists brought up numerous instances in Missouri of injustice perpetrated against Black people, including the case of 19-year-old Derontae Martin. He was found dead from a gunshot wound to his left temple in the attic of a man known for making racist comments and using racial slurs. After first being ruled a suicide, a jury later decided Martin’s death was a homicide. There have yet to be charges filed in the case.
“I can assure you, if [Barber] was Black and a convicted felon in possession of a weapon that he would be incarcerated … and at minimum, those charges would be hanging over his head, in addition to what’s going on now,” Missouri NAACP President Nimrod Chapel Jr. said.
His parents said King grew up in the St. Louis area but moved about 70 miles southwest to Bourbon to be closer to his daughter. John King said he understood and respected his son’s decision but was uncomfortable with the idea of him living down there as a Black man.
“I didn’t want him to be there, I’ll be honest with you,” John King said. “Because I know the area, I’ve been a salesman for 20 plus years, and I’ve sold in the area, and I’ve experienced the sentiment there.”
John King said he was appalled anyone would say his son would try to break into someone’s home.
“Justin was a wonderful, wonderful individual who did nothing but love and show kindness to his family and his neighbors,” John King said. “All of the surrounding neighbors when we got there the day he died, and the next day, came and supported us and told us how much Justin loved up on them.”
Crawford County Sheriff Darin Layman told The St. Louis American on Friday he could not comment on the active investigation but confirmed the prosecuting attorney’s office is set to review the case Tuesday.
Chapel noted during Thursday’s media event this is exactly the kind of situation seen over and over again, which led his organization to issue its first travel advisory for people of color in the state of Missouri in June 2017.
“Individuals traveling in the state are advised to travel with extreme CAUTION. Race, gender and color-based crimes have a long history in Missouri, ”the advisory states. “Missouri, home of Lloyd Gaines, Dredd Scott and the dubious distinction of the Missouri Compromise and one of the last states to [lose] its slaveholding past, may not be safe.”
King’s family said they would continue to push for justice and demand accountability in his death.
“I just think this is a nightmare, and I’ll wake up — but that is not true,” Bruns said.
King’s service was held Friday morning at Church on the Rock.
