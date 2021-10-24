A candlelight vigil and balloon release took place for Isis Alayah Mahr, grandchild of Brenda Mahr, at 6 p.m. Friday, Oct. 22, 2021, at Wohl Community Center, 1515 N. Kingshighway Boulevard in St. Louis.
Isis Mahr, 19, was killed in a drive-by shooting while dropping off co-workers after a late shift at Delmar Gardens Retirement Home in Chesterfield. A 2020 graduate of Cardinal Ritter College Prep High School, her career goal was to become a nurse.
A family visitation and viewing will be held from 3 to 5 p.m., Sunday, Oct. 24, at Cotton Branch Mortuary and Cremation Service, 118 North Florissant Road in Ferguson.
A public viewing will be held at 10 a.m., Monday, Oct. 25, and mass will follow at St. Alphonsus “ROCK” Liguori Catholic Church, 1118 N Grand Boulevard in St. Louis.
In lieu of flowers, the family is establishing a memorial to honor Isis' community volunteer work in the "Stop the Violence" movement, nursing career goals, and dedication to her family and community. Donations may be sent to:
Cash App $BrendaMahr or Venmo @Brenda-Mahr. Checks can be donated payable to Brenda Mahr, 1040 Nobleman Drive., St. Louis, 63146.
Crime Stoppers is offering a $10,000 reward for tips at 1-866-371-TIPS (8477)
