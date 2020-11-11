The Man-Up Fatherhood Program meets 5:30–7 p.m. every Wednesday at Normandy United Methodist Church, 8000 Natural Bridge Rd. in St. Louis, hosted by Pastor Cheree Trent Mills. Masks are required. The program provides best practice guidance to produce positive outcomes in father/child relations, child support, parenting, employment, healthy lifestyles choices and assists with education goals. It is organized by Fathers United to Raise Awareness (FUTRA), which also advocates for legislative policy changes.
Contact Chester Deanes of FUTRA at 314-210-1005 or deanes.futra@charter.net.
